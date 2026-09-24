'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; global gross reaches ₹372cr
What's the story
The devotional drama, Hanuman Ansh, has shown remarkable staying power at the box office. On its 48th day of release, the film raked in a net collection of ₹4 crore from 7,358 shows across India. This brings its total India gross collection to a whopping ₹336.45 crore and total India net collection to ₹284.93 crore so far.
Global reach
International revenue boosts film's earnings
The film's international appeal has also been impressive. On Day 48 (Wednesday), it added ₹1 crore to its overseas earnings, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹35.75 crore.
This surge in international revenue has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to an astounding ₹372.2 crore.
Despite a slight dip of 18.4% from the previous day's net collection of ₹4.9 crore, the film continues to perform well at the box office.
Regional performance
Regional performance and overall occupancy
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 48 was recorded at 14.03%. The highest occupancy was observed during the night shows, peaking at 17.31%.
In terms of regional performance, the National Capital Region (NCR) had an overall occupancy of 15%, with the evening shows witnessing the highest footfall at 19%.
Mumbai and Ahmedabad also contributed significantly to these numbers with occupancies of 13.3% and 11%, respectively.
Film insights
About the film and cast ensemble
Hanuman Ansh features Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles. The film is a spiritual drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Other notable cast members include Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, and Purnima Tiwari.
The film was released on August 7, 2026, and has since been captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and performances.