'Hanuman Ansh' is unstoppable; global gross reaches ₹372cr

The film's international appeal has also been impressive. On Day 48 (Wednesday), it added ₹1 crore to its overseas earnings, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹35.75 crore.

This surge in international revenue has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to an astounding ₹372.2 crore.

Despite a slight dip of 18.4% from the previous day's net collection of ₹4.9 crore, the film continues to perform well at the box office.