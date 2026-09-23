'Hanuman Ansh' continues to mint money; global total at ₹366cr
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh has witnessed a significant surge in its box office collection on Day 47. The movie raked in a net of ₹4.9 crore across 7,702 shows on Tuesday, taking its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹331.7 crore and total India net collections to ₹280.93 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.
International success
International collections and worldwide gross
The film's international success has also been remarkable. On Day 47, it added ₹1 crore to its overseas gross, bringing the total to ₹34.75 crore.
This has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to a staggering ₹366.45 crore, per Sacnilk.
The devotional drama's impressive performance at the box office can be attributed to its strong narrative and positive word-of-mouth publicity among audiences and devotees alike.
Unprecedented growth
Looking at film's box office journey
The film's journey from a slow start to a massive box office success is nothing short of extraordinary.
It opened with just ₹1.08 crore in Week 1 and saw a drastic dip to ₹0.4 crore in Week 2.
However, it picked up momentum with ₹10.4 crore in Week 3 and entered an unprecedented growth phase with collections of ₹61 crore in Week 4, ₹90.25 crore in Week 5, and another ₹80.25 crore in Week 6!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual biopic inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, along with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey.
It was released on August 7.