'Hanuman Ansh' continues to mint money; global total at ₹366cr

The film's international success has also been remarkable. On Day 47, it added ₹1 crore to its overseas gross, bringing the total to ₹34.75 crore.

This has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Hanuman Ansh to a staggering ₹366.45 crore, per Sacnilk.

The devotional drama's impressive performance at the box office can be attributed to its strong narrative and positive word-of-mouth publicity among audiences and devotees alike.