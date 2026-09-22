'Hanuman Ansh' sees major drop; collection at ₹352cr
What's the story
The film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand, has seen a major drop in its India net collection on the first Monday of its seventh week. The movie earned ₹4.15 crore on Day 46, taking its total India net collection to ₹276.03 crore. Despite this decline, the film's worldwide gross collection has crossed ₹352.45 crore since its release on August 7.
Collection decline
'Hanuman Ansh' weekend collection and weekday decline
Hanuman Ansh had a strong seventh-weekend run before its Monday decline.
The film collected ₹5 crore on Friday, September 18, and saw a rise in its India net earnings to ₹9.75 crore on Saturday.
However, the collection dropped significantly to ₹4 crore on Monday, marking a 70.9% decline from the ₹13.75 crore earned on Sunday.
Collection breakdown
Domestic and overseas gross collection of 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film's domestic gross collection has reached ₹325.95 crore, with an addition of ₹0.5 crore from overseas markets on Day 46. The overseas gross total now stands at ₹26.5 crore, bringing the combined domestic and overseas figures to a worldwide gross collection of ₹352 crore.
The film recorded 15% occupancy across 7,629 shows on Day 46, with overall occupancy standing at 14.18%.
Weekly collection
Weekly breakup of 'Hanuman Ansh's India net earnings
Hanuman Ansh started its box office journey with a mere ₹1.08 crore in its first week and ₹0.4 crore in the second week.
However, it saw a significant increase in collections from Week 3 onward, raking in ₹10.4 crore in the third week, followed by ₹61 crore in Week 4, ₹90.25 crore in Week 5, and ₹80.25 crore in Week 6 before reaching its current total of ₹276 crore on Day 46.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Hanuman Ansh is based on the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which draws from the life of saint Neem Karoli Baba.
The movie follows Lakshmi Narayan during his childhood in pre-Independence India. After losing his mother, he leaves home in search of God. He later becomes Neem Karoli Baba.
It also stars Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel, and Neha Paranjpe in pivotal roles.