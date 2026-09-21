'Hanuman Ansh' records bumper Sunday; global total nears ₹350cr 

The film's earnings have steadily increased over the past three days. It collected ₹5cr on Day 43, which rose to ₹9.75cr on Day 44 and then jumped to ₹13.75cr on Sunday (Day 45).

This consistent growth has been reflected in the film's overall India net collection of ₹271.88cr after 45 days.

The Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 45.46% on Day 45, with evening shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 62.23%.