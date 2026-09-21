'Hanuman Ansh' records bumper Sunday; global total nears ₹350cr
What's the story
The spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, witnessed a remarkable jump in its box office performance on the 45th day of release. The film raked in ₹13.75cr from 7,628 shows across India on Sunday (September 20), marking a staggering 41% increase from the previous day's earnings of ₹9.75cr, reported Sacnilk. With this surge, Hanuman Ansh's total domestic net collection has now reached an impressive ₹271.88cr!
Collection growth
Day-wise breakdown of film's earnings
The film's earnings have steadily increased over the past three days. It collected ₹5cr on Day 43, which rose to ₹9.75cr on Day 44 and then jumped to ₹13.75cr on Sunday (Day 45).
This consistent growth has been reflected in the film's overall India net collection of ₹271.88cr after 45 days.
The Hindi 2D version of Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 45.46% on Day 45, with evening shows witnessing the highest occupancy at 62.23%.
International earnings
International collections add to film's success
In addition to its domestic success, Hanuman Ansh has also made a mark in international markets.
On Day 45, the film added ₹1.5cr from overseas territories, taking its total overseas gross to an impressive ₹26cr.
This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹347.05cr when combined with domestic and international earnings!
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Written and directed by Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in lead roles.
The film narrates the story of Lakshmi Narayan, a young boy from pre-Independence India who embarks on a spiritual journey after losing his mother.
The narrative follows his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba, a revered saint.