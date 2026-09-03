Who was Neem Karoli Baba, inspiration behind 'Hanuman Ansh'

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji and Neeb Karori Baba, was a Hindu spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman.

He is reported to have performed his first miracle in the Neem Karoli village.

Baba established the famous Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand in 1962.

Although he passed away in 1973, his teachings continue to resonate with followers both in India and abroad.

His philosophy centered on bhakti (devotion to God) through love, compassion, and service.