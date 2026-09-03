Who was Neem Karoli Baba, inspiration behind 'Hanuman Ansh'
What's the story
The unexpected success of Hanuman Ansh has shone a spotlight on Neem Karoli Baba, a 20th-century Indian spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman. The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on his life, has emerged as a sleeper hit. With a budget of around ₹1.7 crore, it earned ₹74 crore gross in India within 27 days and expanded from an initial release in 250 theaters to around 1,200 screens. But who exactly was Neem Karoli Baba?
Spiritual leader
About Neem Karoli Baba
Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji and Neeb Karori Baba, was a Hindu spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman.
He is reported to have performed his first miracle in the Neem Karoli village.
Baba established the famous Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand in 1962.
Although he passed away in 1973, his teachings continue to resonate with followers both in India and abroad.
His philosophy centered on bhakti (devotion to God) through love, compassion, and service.
Spiritual impact
His miracles and legends
Baba didn't build his reputation through a formal religious institution. His influence grew through his disciples and their stories about him.
Many anecdotes about alleged miracles, such as materializing objects or healing the sick, became part of his legend.
His followers narrate tales of Baba's teleportation abilities as well.
These accounts are part of his devotees' faith and oral tradition rather than independently established historical facts.
Spiritual identity
Baba and Lord Hanuman
Devotion to Lord Hanuman was central to Baba's spiritual identity, a connection that is also the crux of Hanuman Ansh.
The film follows a grieving boy who seeks God after losing his mother and learns to serve humanity before becoming Neem Karoli Baba.
Director Chaturvedi had told Hindustan Times that he believed the film resonated with audiences because of its story, music, performances, and word-of-mouth publicity.
Pilgrimage center
Kainchi Dham, the ashram Baba founded
Kainchi Dham, the ashram founded by Baba in 1962, is a major pilgrimage center. It continues to attract thousands of devotees, especially on June 15, its founding anniversary.
An NDTV report described it as a simple complex with temples, living quarters, and communal spaces where devotees participate in prayers and meals and help with activities around the ashram.
International legacy
Ram Dass's role in spreading Baba's teachings
One of the most significant figures in Baba's international legacy is Richard Alpert, an American psychologist who later became known as Ram Dass.
The Indian Express reported that Alpert met Baba in 1967 and was given the name Ram Dass, meaning "servant of God."
He later became one of the best-known Western spiritual teachers of his generation.
His 1971 book Be Here Now introduced millions to Indian spirituality and helped spread Baba's teachings globally.
Tech connections
Steve Jobs's and Mark Zuckerberg's connections to Baba
Despite the frequent association between Steve Jobs and Baba, the two never met.
The Indian Express reported that Jobs visited India in 1974 seeking spiritual guidance and wanted to meet Baba. However, he had passed away in 1973. Nevertheless, he visited Kainchi Dham during his spiritual journey.
Mark Zuckerberg also visited Kainchi Dham during Facebook's early years on Jobs's advice, which helped him reconnect with the company's mission during a difficult period.
Hollywood connection
Julia Roberts's fascination with Baba
Baba's influence also extended into Hollywood.
Actor Julia Roberts has spoken about being drawn to a photograph of him despite knowing little about him at the time.
She later discussed the experience during an appearance on Good Morning America.