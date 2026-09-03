'Hanuman Ansh' is unbeatable at box office; nears ₹75 crore
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, has raked in a total of ₹72.97 crore in India after 27 days of release. On Wednesday (Day 27), the film collected a net of ₹7.75 crore across 7,037 shows. However, this figure marks an 8.8% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹8.5 crore (across 7,008 shows).
Regional performance
Overall occupancy and key details
The film's overall occupancy rate on Wednesday was 28.4%, with the highest occupancy in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 31%.
Mumbai followed with an occupancy of 18.8%, while Ahmedabad and Surat had lower rates at 15% and 9.8%, respectively.
The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.
Box office performance
Collection breakdown of the film
The film's box office journey has been quite remarkable. After a slow start with only ₹0.1 crore on the first day, it picked up pace in the second week with collections reaching ₹0.4 crore.
The third week saw a massive jump to ₹10.4 crore, and the fourth week brought in an impressive ₹50 crore, taking the total India net collection to ₹61.88 crore so far!
A sequel has been announced to the devotional drama.