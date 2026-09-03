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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hanuman Ansh' is unbeatable at box office; nears ₹75 crore
'Hanuman Ansh' is unbeatable at box office; nears ₹75 crore
'Hanuman Ansh' box office collection

'Hanuman Ansh' is unbeatable at box office; nears ₹75 crore

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 03, 2026
10:38 am
What's the story

The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, has raked in a total of ₹72.97 crore in India after 27 days of release. On Wednesday (Day 27), the film collected a net of ₹7.75 crore across 7,037 shows. However, this figure marks an 8.8% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹8.5 crore (across 7,008 shows).

Regional performance

Overall occupancy and key details

The film's overall occupancy rate on Wednesday was 28.4%, with the highest occupancy in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 31%.

Mumbai followed with an occupancy of 18.8%, while Ahmedabad and Surat had lower rates at 15% and 9.8%, respectively.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes.

Box office performance

Collection breakdown of the film

The film's box office journey has been quite remarkable. After a slow start with only ₹0.1 crore on the first day, it picked up pace in the second week with collections reaching ₹0.4 crore.

The third week saw a massive jump to ₹10.4 crore, and the fourth week brought in an impressive ₹50 crore, taking the total India net collection to ₹61.88 crore so far!

A sequel has been announced to the devotional drama.

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