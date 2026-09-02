'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Toxic' in daily earnings; total crosses ₹50cr
What's the story
The film Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has crossed the ₹50 crore net mark at the Indian box office. On Tuesday (Day 26), it collected a net of ₹8.5 crore across 7,008 shows in India. This takes its total India gross collections to ₹63.82 crore and total India net collections to ₹54.13 crore so far, per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
Collections of 'Hanuman Ansh' so far
The Day 26 collection of ₹8.5 crore shows a 54.5% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.5 crore. It earned more than the buzzy Toxic on Wednesday.
The film's box office journey has been remarkable, with a significant spike in collections during its third and fourth weeks.
After a modest opening week earning of ₹1.08 crore and a second-week collection of ₹0.4 crore, the film saw a massive turnaround in Week 3, raking in ₹10.4 crore.
Film details
Meet the cast and crew of the film
Hanuman Ansh features Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in lead roles.
The film is written by its director, Chaturvedi.
Cinematography is handled by Vishal Bawa, while editing is done by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha.
Sadhu Tiwari, Rishi Pathak, Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Suneel Lodhi, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, and Vishal Chaturvedi have given the music for the film.