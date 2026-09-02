'Hanuman Ansh' beats 'Toxic' in daily earnings; total crosses ₹50cr

The Day 26 collection of ₹8.5 crore shows a 54.5% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.5 crore. It earned more than the buzzy Toxic on Wednesday.

The film's box office journey has been remarkable, with a significant spike in collections during its third and fourth weeks.

After a modest opening week earning of ₹1.08 crore and a second-week collection of ₹0.4 crore, the film saw a massive turnaround in Week 3, raking in ₹10.4 crore.