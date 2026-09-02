Yash's 'Toxic' records growth for the first time; collects ₹315cr 

After its impressive opening, Toxic continued to add substantial numbers with ₹37.65cr on Day 2 and ₹27.2cr on Day 3.

The film's domestic net collection reached ₹214.1cr by Day 5, despite a significant drop of over 67% on Day 6, with just ₹7.65cr added to the India net collection.

However, it bounced back on Day 7 with an additional ₹7.85cr, per Sacnilk.