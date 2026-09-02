Yash's 'Toxic' records growth for the first time; collects ₹315cr
What's the story
Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is holding strong at the box office. It recorded growth in its daily net collection for the first time on its seventh day. Despite mixed reviews and a weekday dip, the Geetu Mohandas directorial has grossed over ₹300cr globally. The film opened with a whopping ₹101.1cr on Day 1, setting a new benchmark for Yash in terms of box office records. But then it has been falling daily until Day 7.
Box office performance
'Toxic' daily collections
After its impressive opening, Toxic continued to add substantial numbers with ₹37.65cr on Day 2 and ₹27.2cr on Day 3.
The film's domestic net collection reached ₹214.1cr by Day 5, despite a significant drop of over 67% on Day 6, with just ₹7.65cr added to the India net collection.
However, it bounced back on Day 7 with an additional ₹7.85cr, per Sacnilk.
Global success
International collection contributed significantly to film's total gross
The film's international performance has also played a crucial role in its early worldwide total.
It opened with ₹20cr overseas on Day 1 and added another ₹8cr on Day 2.
By the end of Day 7, the overseas gross had reached ₹40.75cr, contributing significantly to the film's total global earnings which now stand at an impressive ₹315cr!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Directed by Mohandas, Toxic is a gangster drama set in Portuguese-era Goa.
The film stars Yash in a double role as Raya and his son Ticket. Nayanthara plays Ganga, Kiara Advani portrays Nadia, and Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa.
Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria also have pivotal roles in the film, which has been certified A (adult audiences only) by the Central Board of Film Certification.