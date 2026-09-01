Yash's 'Toxic' falls hard; global gross crosses ₹300cr
What's the story
The gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara, has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. The film's box office performance has been steadily falling since its release on August 26. However, boosted by a robust first-day earning, it is now eyeing the next major domestic milestones after entering its first Monday.
Box office performance
'Toxic' minted ₹140 crore gross on Day 1
The film made a grand entry with an impressive ₹101.1 crore net in India on Day 1 from 24,579 shows.
The India gross stood at ₹120.75 crore, while the overseas market brought in ₹20 crore, taking the worldwide gross for the opening day to ₹140.75 crore.
Despite a natural correction on Day 2, it still added a significant ₹37.65 crore net from 22,629 shows.
Day 6 collection
Day 6: The film in numbers
On Day 6, Toxic added ₹7.45 crore to its India net collections from 13,393 shows. This has taken the India gross total to ₹264.8 crore, while the domestic net collection stands at ₹221.55 crore.
The film also earned an additional ₹2 crore overseas on Day 6, bringing its cumulative overseas gross to ₹39.25 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹304.05 crore!
Language-wise collection
Language-wise breakdown of 'Toxic's collections
The film's language-wise figures by the end of Day 6 can be summarized as ₹4.4 crore from Hindi, ₹2 crore from Kannada, ₹68 lakh from Telugu, ₹7 lakh from Malayalam, and ₹30 lakh from Tamil.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features a star-studded cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.
Ongoing debate
Controversies surrounding the film
Despite its commercial success, Toxic's content has continued to draw scrutiny. The film's portrayal of violence and treatment of women has attracted criticism, including from former BJP leader K Annamalai.
His comments have reportedly sparked a wider debate within the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on how such extreme violence should be evaluated in future films.
Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the film's box office haul can see a comeback amid mixed reviews.