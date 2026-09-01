Yash's 'Toxic' falls hard; global gross crosses ₹300cr 

The film made a grand entry with an impressive ₹101.1 crore net in India on Day 1 from 24,579 shows.

The India gross stood at ₹120.75 crore, while the overseas market brought in ₹20 crore, taking the worldwide gross for the opening day to ₹140.75 crore.

Despite a natural correction on Day 2, it still added a significant ₹37.65 crore net from 22,629 shows.