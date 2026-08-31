Yash's 'Toxic' sees further dip, still crosses ₹200cr in India

The Hindi version of Toxic contributed the most to the Day 5 India net collection, earning ₹14.5cr from 11,734 shows.

The Kannada version followed closely with ₹6.4cr from 1,297 shows and recorded the highest occupancy among all major language versions at 55.44%.

The Telugu edition added ₹1.4cr from 1,541 shows, while Tamil screenings contributed ₹60L from 1,416 shows and Malayalam collected ₹10L from 253 shows.