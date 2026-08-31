Yash's 'Toxic' sees further dip, still crosses ₹200cr in India
What's the story
The psychological thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, has crossed the ₹200cr mark in India's net collections. The film earned ₹23cr on August 30 (Day 5), taking its total India net collection to ₹214.1cr. Despite a slight dip in collections from Saturday's ₹25.15cr net earnings across 17,612 shows with an overall occupancy of 24.3%, the film continues to perform well at the box office.
Language-wise breakdown
Breakdown of 'Toxic' Day 5 collections across major language versions
The Hindi version of Toxic contributed the most to the Day 5 India net collection, earning ₹14.5cr from 11,734 shows.
The Kannada version followed closely with ₹6.4cr from 1,297 shows and recorded the highest occupancy among all major language versions at 55.44%.
The Telugu edition added ₹1.4cr from 1,541 shows, while Tamil screenings contributed ₹60L from 1,416 shows and Malayalam collected ₹10L from 253 shows.
Occupancy rates
Overall occupancy details for Day 5
The Kannada version recorded the highest overall occupancy on Day 5 at 55.44%. Its morning shows had an occupancy of 37.31%, which increased to 61.92% in the afternoon and slightly decreased to 61.62% for evening shows.
Meanwhile, the Hindi version's overall occupancy stood at 29.97%, with morning shows at 18.38%, afternoon shows reaching 35.46%, and evening shows recording 36.08%.
The collections are massive in comparison to other films, but Toxic has seen a gradual drop every day after its release.
Post-theatrical deal
OTT, satellite rights of 'Toxic' sold for ₹235cr
Meanwhile, Toxic has reportedly bagged a huge post-theatrical deal. According to reports by Filmibeat and Esquire India, ZEE5 has acquired the digital and satellite rights of the film for a whopping ₹235cr.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in a double role and is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP.