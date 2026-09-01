How 'Hanuman Ansh' found its hero right on set
What's the story
The recently released film Hanuman Ansh has become a surprise box office success, raking in over ₹45 crore against a budget of ₹1.8 crore. Shobinaw Satyaa's performance as Neem Karoli Baba has also drawn praise from viewers. But what's more interesting is how he landed this role, which was initially meant for another actor who fell ill.
Casting twist
From assistant director to lead actor
Satyaa, who was initially the second assistant director on Hanuman Ansh, revealed that he was handling props and other duties when the original lead actor fell ill.
Director Vishal Chaturvedi decided to test Satyaa for the role and eventually cast him.
"One day I was an assistant director on the film, and the next morning I was playing the lead character," he told India Today.
Actor's anxiety
Satyaa's initial worries and Chaturvedi's reassuring words
Satyaa admitted he was anxious about whether audiences would accept him in the role.
"At that time I was thinking like a journalist. I kept wondering what would happen if people did not accept me," he said.
However, Chaturvedi reassured him by saying that it wasn't his responsibility to worry about such things, but Chaturvedi's.
Spiritual journey
A spiritual journey leading to the role
Satyaa has been a devotee of Neem Karoli Baba since 2009 and has followed a spiritual way of life for several years.
He said it now feels as though Baba had been preparing him for the role years before he knew he would play it.
"When some divine power is writing a story for you, you do not need to use your mind too much," Satyaa said.
Director's insight
Director on Satyaa's resemblance to Baba
Chaturvedi also agreed with viewers who noticed Satyaa's resemblance to Neem Karoli Baba.
Speaking to Aaj Tak, the director said the team had taken Satyaa's picture during his trial, and that the resemblance was one of the reasons he decided to cast him.
The devotional movie is currently in theaters.