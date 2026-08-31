'Hanuman Ansh' continues to defy expectations at box office
What's the story
The devotional film Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has witnessed a phenomenal rise in its box office performance since its release on August 7. The film started with a mere ₹10L opening-day collection but has now grossed an impressive ₹47.33 crore in India within 24 days, reported Sacnilk. This incredible turnaround is attributed to positive word-of-mouth publicity and growing audience interest over time.
Box office surge
'Hanuman Ansh' sees a remarkable jump in collections
The film's collection saw a massive jump on Day 24, with an estimated ₹12.75 crore nett across 5,363 shows. This was its highest single-day collection to date and pushed its India gross to ₹47.33 crore and net collection to ₹40.13 crore.
The movie also experienced a significant increase in collections during its fourth week, starting with ₹6.25 crore on Friday and reaching another high of ₹12.75 crore net on Sunday, a remarkable 37.8% jump from the previous day's earnings.
Unconventional success
A sleeper hit with growing audience interest
The film's journey has been particularly unique as it did not rely on a massive opening or star-driven frenzy. Instead, it started with a modest ₹10L and struggled for two weeks to find an audience.
However, positive word-of-mouth gradually changed this scenario, turning what initially looked like an underperformer into a sleeper hit.
The 'U'-rated film's theatrical presence also expanded as demand grew, with several theaters continuing to screen it even after three weeks.
Financial success
Film's success dwarfs its reported ₹2 crore budget
The film's success is even more impressive when compared to its reported budget of around ₹2 crore. It has already earned ₹40.13 crore nett in India, making its theatrical collection over 20x its production cost.
The makers reportedly relied on grassroots outreach, including community events and bhandaras, instead of a conventional promotional campaign usually associated with box-office successes.
The film stars Shobhinav Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and also features Chandan K Anand, Anil Rastogi, Purnima Tiwari, and Vihaan Shedge.