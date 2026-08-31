'Hanuman Ansh' continues to defy expectations at box office

The film's collection saw a massive jump on Day 24, with an estimated ₹12.75 crore nett across 5,363 shows. This was its highest single-day collection to date and pushed its India gross to ₹47.33 crore and net collection to ₹40.13 crore.

The movie also experienced a significant increase in collections during its fourth week, starting with ₹6.25 crore on Friday and reaching another high of ₹12.75 crore net on Sunday, a remarkable 37.8% jump from the previous day's earnings.