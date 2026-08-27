All about 'Hanuman Ansh': Devotional film records over 1,000% growth
What's the story
The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has made an extraordinary box office comeback, recording over 1,000% growth in its third weekend as compared to the previous one. After a slow start and a lackluster second week, the film has witnessed a sudden surge in its earnings. The remarkable turnaround is being attributed to positive word-of-mouth and support from audiences in temple towns.
Box office surge
From ₹40L to ₹2cr: Weekend boost for 'Hanuman Ansh'
The film, which initially earned just over ₹1cr net in its first week and saw a further drop to around ₹40L in the second week, experienced a dramatic turnaround in its third weekend.
The earnings jumped to ₹15L on August 21, Friday, and ₹85L on August 22, Saturday. However, the biggest surprise came on August 23, Sunday, when collections shot up to ₹2.2cr, marking the film's highest single-day earnings so far, per Times Now.
Box office milestone
Film surpasses ₹10cr net mark in India
Thanks to this sudden surge, Hanuman Ansh has now crossed the ₹10cr net mark in India. The film's total collection after three weeks of release stands at nearly ₹10.4cr net, with gross collections slightly higher at over ₹12cr.
The third week alone contributed almost ₹9cr to this total, surpassing the combined earnings of the first two weeks.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Hanuman Ansh'
Hanuman Ansh, a spiritual drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, was released in theaters on August 7.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, it runs for about two hours and 30 minutes. The film has been certified U by the CBFC, making it suitable for family audiences.
The lead roles are played by Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, with supporting roles from Anil Rastogi, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, and Purnima Tiwari.