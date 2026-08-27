All about 'Hanuman Ansh': Devotional film records over 1,000% growth 

The film, which initially earned just over ₹1cr net in its first week and saw a further drop to around ₹40L in the second week, experienced a dramatic turnaround in its third weekend.

The earnings jumped to ₹15L on August 21, Friday, and ₹85L on August 22, Saturday. However, the biggest surprise came on August 23, Sunday, when collections shot up to ₹2.2cr, marking the film's highest single-day earnings so far, per Times Now.