'K-Pop Demon Hunters' writing duo developing new crime series
What's the story
Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the co-writers of Netflix's global hit K-Pop Demon Hunters, are reportedly developing a new television series. Titled A Really Bad Person, the show is a crime drama in collaboration with FX Productions and Legendary Entertainment. This marks their first foray into TV series development after their success with K-Pop Demon Hunters, which became Netflix's most-watched movie ever with more than 650 million views to date.
Series synopsis
What is 'A Really Bad Person' about?
A Really Bad Person follows an American woman who pretends to be the missing daughter of a British family while in London.
This act is her last resort to obtain citizenship, start anew, and escape her troubled past.
The series is being described as having comedic elements for a dramedy feel.
Jimenez and McMechan will also executive produce the series alongside Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, and Sharon Hall.
Career progression
Jimenez and McMechan's other projects
Jimenez and McMechan's first major writing project was K-Pop Demon Hunters, which they co-wrote with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.
The film won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Award for Best Animated Feature.
Following this success, they were also roped in to write a remake of 50 Foot Woman, which is currently in development with Tim Burton at Warner Bros.