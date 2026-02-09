'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel is 'in process,' confirms songwriter
What's the story
Mark Sonnenblick, the songwriter behind Netflix's record-breaking film K-Pop Demon Hunters, has confirmed that a sequel is currently "in process." In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, he revealed that there will be "a whole development process before we get deep into writing the songs" for this much-anticipated follow-up project. The original film was a massive hit, thanks in part to its successful song Golden which recently won a Grammy.
Sequel details
Development will depend on the story, says Sonnenblick
Sonnenblick emphasized that the sequel's development will depend on the story. He said, "There's going to be a whole development process before we get deep into writing the songs." "The music will follow from the story and that's if it makes sense for us all to be doing it again." The first film combined K-pop elements with a demon-hunting storyline, making it Netflix's most-watched movie.
New project
Sonnenblick is also working on a new musical
In addition to the K-Pop Demon Hunters sequel, Sonnenblick is also busy with his new musical, Midnight at the Never Get. This production will premiere in London this July. The show, starring Ben Platt, tells the story of a singer's relationship with a songwriter in an underground gay bar in 1960s New York. Sonnenblick has previously collaborated with Sir Elton John on The Devil Wears Prada.