LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel is 'in process,' confirms songwriter 
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel is 'in process,' confirms songwriter 
'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel is in the works

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' sequel is 'in process,' confirms songwriter 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Feb 09, 2026
02:19 pm
What's the story

Mark Sonnenblick, the songwriter behind Netflix's record-breaking film K-Pop Demon Hunters, has confirmed that a sequel is currently "in process." In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, he revealed that there will be "a whole development process before we get deep into writing the songs" for this much-anticipated follow-up project. The original film was a massive hit, thanks in part to its successful song Golden which recently won a Grammy.

Sequel details

Development will depend on the story, says Sonnenblick

Sonnenblick emphasized that the sequel's development will depend on the story. He said, "There's going to be a whole development process before we get deep into writing the songs." "The music will follow from the story and that's if it makes sense for us all to be doing it again." The first film combined K-pop elements with a demon-hunting storyline, making it Netflix's most-watched movie.

New project

Sonnenblick is also working on a new musical

In addition to the K-Pop Demon Hunters sequel, Sonnenblick is also busy with his new musical, Midnight at the Never Get. This production will premiere in London this July. The show, starring Ben Platt, tells the story of a singer's relationship with a songwriter in an underground gay bar in 1960s New York. Sonnenblick has previously collaborated with Sir Elton John on The Devil Wears Prada.

Advertisement