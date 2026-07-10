Nolan's 'The Odyssey' frenzy begins: Tickets reselling for whopping ₹47,000!
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, has created a global frenzy among fans. The director's films are always a hit with the cinephiles. This time, ticket scalpers are reportedly reselling opening day tickets for as high as $500 (₹47,500). Initial screenings of the 70mm IMAX showings sold out in under an hour a year in advance, while last month, when all showtimes were released, many ticketing sites crashed.
Venue demand
IMAX screenings sold out in advance in India, US
High-profile locations like AMC Lincoln Square in New York and AMC CityWalk in Los Angeles are virtually sold out for weeks. Despite this, people are still trying to find a seat in these iconic venues. In India, IMAX ticket sales for The Odyssey started a month before the release, and premium tickets in cities like Mumbai and Delhi have been sold out at most theaters. Apparently, IMAX tickets in India went as high as ₹3,000!
Director's perspective
Nolan on film's buzz
Addressing the hype, Nolan told AP, "The audience tells you what it is." "And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment but a very frightening moment because it's real. There's nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience and it goes out in the world as that." The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, will be released on July 17.