Nolan's 'The Odyssey' frenzy begins: Tickets reselling for whopping ₹47,000!

Director's perspective

Nolan on film's buzz

Addressing the hype, Nolan told AP, "The audience tells you what it is." "And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment but a very frightening moment because it's real. There's nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience and it goes out in the world as that." The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, will be released on July 17.