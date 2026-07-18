Bishnoi gang threatens Aamir Khan for 'promoting love jihad': Reports

As of now, the Mumbai Police have not received any formal complaint from Khan or his team regarding the threats, per Free Press Journal.

Earlier this month, Khan married Spratt at his Mumbai residence.

He was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Notably, rejecting "love jihad" claims, the actor recently told Rediff, "Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian and not even a practicing Christian at that."