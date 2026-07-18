Bishnoi gang threatens Aamir Khan for 'promoting love jihad': Reports
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has reportedly received a threat on social media from individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threats came after his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt, with the post accusing him of promoting "love jihad." An audio clip featuring Arzoo Bishnoi, purportedly a member of the Bishnoi gang, has also emerged online.
Threat details
'Aamir Khan is promoting love jihad...'
The post, allegedly from Arzoo's Facebook account, read: "Main Arzoo Bishnoi aur Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). Hamari sanskriti ke khilaaf hamare desh mein love jihad ke naam par Aamir Khan jaise log is cheez ko badhava de rahe hain."
"Hum ise bardaasht nahi karenge aur iska jawab bahut jald diya jayega. Yeh hamare Sanatan Dharma aur desh ke khilaaf hai."
Threat continuation
'We will give a reply to him'
The post further stated, "Hamara apne bhai-behenon aur deshvasiyon se vaada hai ki jo bhi is ghatiya harkat ko badhava dega, usko hum apne tareeke se jawab denge."
"Jo log stardom ke naam par is cheez ko promote kar rahe hain, unki hum saansein daba denge."
The authenticity of the social media post and audio clip has not yet been independently verified.
Investigation status
No formal complaint received from Khan or his team
As of now, the Mumbai Police have not received any formal complaint from Khan or his team regarding the threats, per Free Press Journal.
Earlier this month, Khan married Spratt at his Mumbai residence.
He was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.
Notably, rejecting "love jihad" claims, the actor recently told Rediff, "Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian and not even a practicing Christian at that."