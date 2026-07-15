'Gauri, Kiran, Reena never converted': Aamir rejects 'love jihad' tag

Khan's cousin-director and producer Mansoor Khan is married to a Christian.

He also clarified that neither his current wife Gauri Spratt nor his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, converted to Islam after marriage.

"Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion as we had civil marriages," he said.

"Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian and not even a practicing Christian at that."