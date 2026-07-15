'Gauri, Kiran, Reena never converted': Aamir rejects 'love jihad' tag
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has responded to allegations that he is the "brand ambassador of love jihad." Speaking to Reddit, he said his family has always been inclusive, and interfaith marriages have been a part of it. "The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu," he said.
Family history
'Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian'
Khan's cousin-director and producer Mansoor Khan is married to a Christian.
He also clarified that neither his current wife Gauri Spratt nor his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, converted to Islam after marriage.
"Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion as we had civil marriages," he said.
"Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian and not even a practicing Christian at that."
Marital history
Khan's marriages and religious debates
Khan was first married to Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they have two children together: Junaid and Ira.
He then married filmmaker Rao in 2005; the couple separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son Azad.
Khan's recent marriage to Spratt has sparked political and religious debate online, with some clerics arguing that it is not permissible under Sharia for a Muslim man to marry a non-Muslim woman unless she converts.
Fatwa response
Fatwa issued against Khan
Khan has not yet responded to the fatwa issued against him by Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of Muslim Personal Darul Ifta.
The cleric had said in a video, "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair Muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai (A Muslim man marrying a non-Muslim woman is a sin and those who refuse to acknowledge it as sinful will be answerable to Allah)."
Relationship history
On dating and marrying Spratt
Khan and Spratt have known each other for nearly 25 years but reconnected a little over two years ago through Khan's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, in Bengaluru.
Their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, and after dating for over two years, they got married on July 5.
The actor first introduced Spratt to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations last year.