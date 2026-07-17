Rohit Sharma's ODI career could end after England series: Report
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's illustrious One Day International (ODI) career with Team India could come to an end after the ongoing England series. The national selection committee is said to be looking at Yashasvi Jaiswal for future opportunities in the format, as per IANS. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is in Cardiff as the touring selector and it seems they are not considering the 39-year-old double ICC trophy-winning skipper for next year's ODI World Cup.
Performance review
Rohit's form in last 10 ODIs
In his last 10 ODIs, Rohit has clocked scores worth 14, 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 79, 11 and 26.
His two half-centuries in this period came against South Africa and Afghanistan respectively.
In the ongoing England series, he has scored 11 and 26.
The selectors are keen on giving Jaiswal, more opportunities to prove himself ahead of the home series against West Indies in September.
Decision ahead
Selectors want to give Jaiswal more chances
A BCCI source told IANS, the selectors are reportedly looking to the future, with Jaiswal being their preferred choice. However, they have made it clear that Rohit's future in the team is a personal decision he has to make.
The source added that the Lord's ODI between England and India could well be Rohit's last match.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir and Agarkar agree on Virat Kohli's selection but not Rohit.
If Rohit continues beyond England, Jaiswal won't miss out on valuable game time either.
Runs
Rohit Sharma becomes seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs
Rohit added another feather to his cap, becoming the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.
The former Indian captain reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Rohit surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq with his ninth run, climbing in the ODI runs tally.
Rohit scored a labored 26-run knock off 47 balls in the 2nd ODI.
Rohit (11,757) surpassed Inzamam, who slammed 11,739 runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.