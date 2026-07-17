Rohit Sharma's ODI career could end after England series: Report

In his last 10 ODIs, Rohit has clocked scores worth 14, 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 79, 11 and 26.

His two half-centuries in this period came against South Africa and Afghanistan respectively.

In the ongoing England series, he has scored 11 and 26.

The selectors are keen on giving Jaiswal, more opportunities to prove himself ahead of the home series against West Indies in September.