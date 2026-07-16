Rohit Sharma becomes seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs: Key stats

As mentioned, Rohit surpassed Inzamam, who slammed 11,739 ODI runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.

Rohit's next target is Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who concluded his ODI career with 12,650 runs.

The former, who made his debut in 2007, has an average of over 48 across 287 ODIs. His career took off after being promoted as an opener in 2013.