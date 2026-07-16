Rohit Sharma becomes seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Indian batter Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap, becoming the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history. The former Indian captain reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Rohit surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq with his ninth run, climbing in the ODI runs tally. He has the third-most runs for India in the format.
Milestone
Another record for Rohit
As mentioned, Rohit surpassed Inzamam, who slammed 11,739 ODI runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.
Rohit's next target is Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, who concluded his ODI career with 12,650 runs.
The former, who made his debut in 2007, has an average of over 48 across 287 ODIs. His career took off after being promoted as an opener in 2013.
Information
Third-most ODI runs for India
As mentioned, Rohit is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He is behind Virat Kohli (14,800+) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426). Rohit also has the third-most ODI tons for India (33), behind Tendulkar (49) and Kohli (54).
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Rohit in ODI World Cup
At present, Rohit has the fourth-most runs in the ICC ODI World Cup. Across 28 matches, he has racked up 1,575 runs at an average of 60.57 (SR: 105.49). Rohit also has the most tons in this tournament (7).
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Over 1,400 ODI runs in England
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is the only visiting player with over 1,400 ODI runs in England. The likes of Kane Williamson (1,393), Ricky Ponting (1,387), and Kohli (1350+) follow Rohit on this list.