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No discussion on Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement: Devajit Saikia
India will play England at Lord's on Sunday (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

No discussion on Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement: Devajit Saikia

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 18, 2026
03:36 am
What's the story

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has dismissed speculation about Rohit Sharma's potential retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs). The clarification comes ahead of India's final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. "There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma's future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's on Sunday," Saikia told PTI.

Team dynamics

Saikia rules out speculation of Rohit's ODI exit

Saikia further clarified that Rohit continues to be a key player in India's ODI squad.

"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things," Saikia said.

This statement comes amid reports that selectors are considering younger openers for future series, keeping an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa.

Performance review

Rohit's recent performances under scrutiny

Rohit has been under scrutiny for his recent performances, having scored 26 off 47 in the second ODI at Cardiff and 11 off 21 in the first ODI at Edgbaston.

However, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed the veteran batter to deliver a "completely different innings" at Lord's.

It was also reported that selectors had started discussions about Rohit's future during IPL 2026 with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

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ODI

Will Lord's be Rohit's final ODI?

As per IANS, Rohit's ODI career with Team India could come to an end after the ongoing England series.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was in Cardiff as the touring selector, and it seems they are not considering the 39-year-old double ICC trophy-winning skipper for next year's ODI World Cup.

In his last 10 ODIs, Rohit has clocked scores worth 14, 75, 26, 24, 11, 16, 48, 79, 11 and 26.

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Runs

Rohit Sharma becomes seventh-highest run-scorer in ODIs

Rohit added another feather to his cap, becoming the seventh-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

The former Indian captain reached the landmark in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Rohit surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq with his ninth run, climbing in the ODI runs tally.

Rohit scored a labored 26-run knock off 47 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Rohit (11,757) surpassed Inzamam, who slammed 11,739 runs for Pakistan and the ICC between 1991 and 2007.

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