Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' to release in China; new title revealed
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's upcoming film, Ramayana, is set to expand its global footprint with a simultaneous release in China this November. The movie will be released under a new title, Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince. This decision was reportedly announced by Sony Pictures on Weibo and has since been circulating on fan accounts. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol.
Box office expectations
'Ramayana's China release follows success of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The upcoming release of Ramayana in China comes on the heels of Sony Pictures's recent hit, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Tom Holland-starrer reportedly raked in around $185.4 million to $186.7 million in mainland China by the weekend of August 7-9, 2026, according to Variety.
This success sets a promising precedent for Ramayana's performance in the Chinese market.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's what the official synopsis says
The film's official Chinese synopsis describes it as an epic adventure where Ravana, the demon king, terrorizes the three realms and Vishnu, incarnated as Rama, descends to protect all beings.
During his 14-year exile, Rama defeats Ravana in battle.
The film is a two-part saga, with the first part releasing in international markets on November 6 (including China) and in India on November 8. The second part will be released on Diwali 2027.