The attack had a major impact on production

Russian hackers behind cyberattack on JLR last year: Report

By Akash Pandey 10:51 am Jun 27, 202610:51 am

What's the story

The massive cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) last year was carried out by a group of Russian hackers, according to The New York Times. The attack had a major impact on production and the UK economy as a whole. The UK government even had to step in with a bailout package worth £1.5 billion (around $2 billion) to help JLR recover from the financial repercussions of the breach.