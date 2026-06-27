'He deserves more films': 'Ikka' director lauds Akshaye Khanna
What's the story
Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra has praised actor Akshaye Khanna for his "exceptional" talent and unmatched screen presence. In an interview with IANS, he described Khanna as immensely gifted and praised his versatility. Malhotra also expressed hope that the Hungama actor receives more film offers in the future. The duo has worked together on the Netflix thriller Ikka, co-starring Sunny Deol.
Director's praise
Malhotra hopes Khanna gets more films
When asked about Khanna being one of Bollywood's most underrated actors, Malhotra said, "For me, Akshaye Khanna has always been an exceptional actor. I have admired his work for many years." "I genuinely hope he gets more films because he deserves them. He is immensely talented and brings tremendous depth to every role he plays."
Career resurgence
Khanna's recent projects and strong comeback
Khanna made a strong comeback to the industry with powerful performances in Chhaava, where he played Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. In Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Khanna portrayed Rehman Dakait, a feared gangster from Karachi with political ambitions. He leads the Lyari-based Baloch gang and serves as the main antagonist in the first film. Khanna's performance earned him widespread acclaim.
Upcoming project
What we know about 'Ikka'
Khanna will next be seen in Malhotra's Ikka, a courtroom thriller. The film features Deol as a principled lawyer and Khanna as a man accused of murder whose past was deeply impacted by Deol's character. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10 and also stars Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.