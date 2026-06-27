Hirani is not working with Ranbir Kapoor currently

Rajkumar Hirani reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor? Director reveals

By Isha Sharma 11:20 am Jun 27, 202611:20 am

What's the story

Director Rajkumar Hirani has quashed rumors of working on a new film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with News18, he said, "No, I'm not making anything with Ranbir. But I would love to work with him again." "I did read reports that we're doing a film. Many a times I look at newspapers and come to know of the films I'm making, which makes me wonder ki abb yeh kahan se aaya (laughs)." They previously collaborated on Sanju.