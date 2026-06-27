Rajkumar Hirani reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor? Director reveals
What's the story
Director Rajkumar Hirani has quashed rumors of working on a new film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with News18, he said, "No, I'm not making anything with Ranbir. But I would love to work with him again." "I did read reports that we're doing a film. Many a times I look at newspapers and come to know of the films I'm making, which makes me wonder ki abb yeh kahan se aaya (laughs)." They previously collaborated on Sanju.
Ongoing projects
What's Hirani working on?
Hirani further confirmed that a sequel to his cult film 3 Idiots is in the works, along with a third movie in the Munna Bhai franchise. "It's all in the writing stage at the moment. Both the films will happen. But it all depends on when the scripts are ready," he said. He might also work on the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic with Aamir Khan.
Digital debut
Hirani's digital debut is around the corner
Hirani is also gearing up for the release of Pritam And Pedro, his debut in the digital space. The show will premiere on JioHotstar on July 3. It features his frequent collaborators Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh. It also marks the acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani.