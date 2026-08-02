Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series: Report

Bumrah's knee problem flared up during the latter stages of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The BCCI medical team had recommended him an injection for this issue, which he received last month.

However, it appears that his full recovery may take longer than expected.

There were talks of having him ready for the second Test in Colombo, which will be held from August 23-27, but CoE's medical team doesn't want to take any risks with his health.