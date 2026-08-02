Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series: Report
What's the story
India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, as per Times of India. The decision comes after an initial assessment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) revealed that he is still experiencing discomfort in his left knee. The stakeholders have decided it would be unsafe to rush him back into cricket and have advised a full recovery instead. The Test series gets underway on August 15.
Injury details
Bumrah's recovery takes longer than expected
Bumrah's knee problem flared up during the latter stages of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The BCCI medical team had recommended him an injection for this issue, which he received last month.
However, it appears that his full recovery may take longer than expected.
There were talks of having him ready for the second Test in Colombo, which will be held from August 23-27, but CoE's medical team doesn't want to take any risks with his health.
Statement
Here's what the source said
"There have been instances in the past where players have been rushed back to cricket, and have broken down. You can't take that risk again, especially with Bumrah," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.
"There is lot of cricket left in the year. There is Asian Games, the tour of New Zealand and even the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year."
Notably, Bumrah has picked 234 scalps at 19.79 from 52 Tests. He has 16 five-wicket hauls.
Squad changes
Who will replace Bumrah?
Bumrah was included in the Shubman Gill-led squad subject to fitness clearance.
Now, with his unavailability, the men's senior selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is likely to name a replacement.
Auqib Nabi Dar, who has been consistent for Jammu & Kashmir on the domestic front and recently toured Sri Lanka with India A team last month, is the frontrunner for Bumrah's spot in India's pace department.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar are the other pacers in the squad.