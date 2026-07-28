Saransh Jain included in India's Test squad for SL series
What's the story
Off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain has been named in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old's selection comes after an impressive performance on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten 70 and took six wickets in the second four-day game. Jain has a first-class record of 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75 and 188 wickets at a commendable average of 27.30 from 54 matches.
Squad updates
Bumrah, Jadeja return; Sundar ruled out
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have also returned to the squad after missing the one-off Afghanistan Test.
However, Bumrah's participation is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
The same is the case for batter Sai Sudharsan, who would be returning from an injury.
Jadeja has recovered from a tennis elbow injury that had kept him out since IPL 2026.
On the other hand, Washington Sundar was ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury sustained during ODIs against England.
Fast-bowling all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana also missed the squad due to fitness issues.
Information
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
Series significance
India's 1st WTC assignment in 2026
The upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka will be India's first in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, after a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.
Prior to this, they had drawn a five-Test series against England 2-2 and won another at home against West Indies.
Currently, Team India is placed fifth while Sri Lanka is sixth on the WTC standings.
Preparatory match
Schedule for the 2-match Test series
Before the two-match Test series, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7.
The first Test will be played from August 15-19 at Galle International Stadium, while the second one will be held from August 23-27 at SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.
This is India's first red-ball assignment since last month against Afghanistan outside WTC schedule where they registered their biggest-ever win by an innings (300 runs).