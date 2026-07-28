Saransh Jain included in India's Test squad for SL series

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have also returned to the squad after missing the one-off Afghanistan Test.

However, Bumrah's participation is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

The same is the case for batter Sai Sudharsan, who would be returning from an injury.

Jadeja has recovered from a tennis elbow injury that had kept him out since IPL 2026.

On the other hand, Washington Sundar was ruled out of the first Test due to a hamstring injury sustained during ODIs against England.

Fast-bowling all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana also missed the squad due to fitness issues.