'Heated Rivalry' creator asks fans not to disrupt filming
What's the story
Jacob Tierney, the creator of the hit Canadian romance series Heated Rivalry, has asked fans not to disrupt the filming of its second season. The first season was a surprise success and catapulted stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie to fame. Now, as production for Season 2 is ongoing in Toronto, Tierney is urging fans to give the cast and crew space.
Filming request
'If you happen to come across one of our filming...'
Tierney took to Instagram to say, "To our incredible fans...: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us."
"As we gear up for more Heated Rivalry, please help us in making it the best it can be."
"If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best."
"We promise it'll be worth the wait!"
Production details
Season 1 drew a huge viewership
The second season of Heated Rivalry is currently being filmed in Toronto, with Williams and Storrie spotted at the locations since July.
The first season, which premiered in late 2025, was a massive success with an average of 10.6 million viewers per episode.
It saw a steady increase in viewership from the first to the last episode, culminating in a finale that attracted over 300% more viewers than its premiere week audience.
Future ventures
What's next for the stars?
Apart from their roles in Heated Rivalry, Williams and Storrie have other projects lined up.
Williams will be seen in the Canadian series Yaga and the limited series The Altruists.
Meanwhile, Storrie is set to star in Molly Gordon's comedy Peaked.
The second season of Heated Rivalry is expected to premiere in April 2027.