Hit LGBTQ+ drama 'Heated Rivalry' finally arrives in India

The much-anticipated Canadian sports romance drama, Heated Rivalry , is set to premiere in India on February 20. The six-episode series has generated a lot of buzz after its initial release in Canada and then the United States. Created by Jacob Tierney, the show is based on Rachel Reid's 2019 novel from her Game Changers series. It explores the secret romantic relationship between two rival professional ice hockey players over a decade.

Cast details Meet the cast of 'Heated Rivalry' The lead roles are played by Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander, a disciplined player from Montreal, and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov, his charismatic Boston rival. Their chemistry has won over the entire world. The supporting cast includes Francois Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Franco Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau, Callan Potter as Hayden Pike, among others.

Series synopsis Plot and critical reception Heated Rivalry delves into the world of professional hockey, exploring the forbidden love between two rival players. The show focuses on career pressures, scrutiny regarding same-sex relationships, personal traumas, and more. Williams and Storrie have received acclaim for their performances as the leads. The show has been a topic of discussion online due to its unique take on queer romance.

