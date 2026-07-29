Women's Hundred: Smriti Mandhana slams match-winning 88* for MSG
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at Headingley, Manchester Super Giants clinched victory against Sunrisers Leeds, thanks to an outstanding performance by Indian batter Smriti Mandhana. The match, a star-studded affair with five Australian overseas stars and three Indians, saw MSG plunge to 71/5 in a crucial chase. However, it was Mandhana who stole the show with her first half-century of the 2026 Women's Hundred and her sixth overall.
Match details
Mandhana shines in thriller
Sunrisers had set a challenging score of 142/4 in 100 balls.
Leading MSG's chase, Mandhana and Meg Lanning added 41 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was Mandhana's one-sided effort thereafter.
Her innings was filled with a few lucky breaks, including being dropped by Phoebe Litchfield at 30.
She reached her half-century off 33 balls, despite Sunrisers trying to tighten their grip on the game.
Victory details
How Mandhana took MSG home
Four wickets fell for just 10 runs, but Mandhana held her ground, dominating the final phase of the match to take her team home with four balls remaining.
Her knock of 88* off 50 balls was a mix of caution and aggression (7 fours and 4 sixes).
As mentioned, this was Mandhana's sixth half-century in the Women's Hundred.
Information
A look at her numbers
Mandhana played her first four Hundred seasons with Southern Brave (2021-2024). After missing the last season, she has turned up for Manchester Super Giants. Mandhana has raced to 781 runs from 31 Hundred games at an average of 28.92. His strike rate is 142.00.