Women's Hundred: Smriti Mandhana slams match-winning 88* for MSG 

Sunrisers had set a challenging score of 142/4 in 100 balls.

Leading MSG's chase, Mandhana and Meg Lanning added 41 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was Mandhana's one-sided effort thereafter.

Her innings was filled with a few lucky breaks, including being dropped by Phoebe Litchfield at 30.

She reached her half-century off 33 balls, despite Sunrisers trying to tighten their grip on the game.