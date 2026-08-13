Priyanka unveils Sridevi's biography 'Empress' on late actor's birth anniversary
What's the story
On the occasion of late actor Sridevi's birth anniversary, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi on social media. The book is written by Dhiraj U Kumarr and published by Westland Books. Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly written a blurb for the book, calling Sridevi "the epitome of unmitigated talent."
Social media
'The one and only...'
Chopra Jonas shared the cover on social media, writing, "The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress....coming soon."
Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, also reshared her post on his Instagram Stories.
Westland Books had announced the book in 2023.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Chopra Jonas's post
The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress… coming soon 🫶🏼@BoneyKapoor @SrideviMemoir @AuthorDhiraj @WestlandBooks pic.twitter.com/YQeYDgsWmF— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 13, 2026
Book details
Biography traces Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema
The biography will trace Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema, including her illustrious career, personal life, and enduring legacy.
The late artist was one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema and ruled commercial films during the 1980s and 1990s.
She married Kapoor in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are now making their own mark in Bollywood.
Career highlights
Sridevi's most notable films
Sridevi started her acting career as a child, debuting at four in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai.
She made her Bollywood debut in 1972 with Rani Mera Naam.
She starred in iconic films like Karma, Mr. India, Nagina, Chandni, and Khuda Gawah, among others.
The Padma Shri awardee passed away in Dubai in February 2018 at the age of 54.