Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest cricketer to earn Team India cap

IPL success

Sooryavanshi's stellar IPL performance

Sooryavanshi's selection for the senior India team came after an outstanding IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals. However, he warmed the benches in the two T20Is against Ireland and did not play in the first T20I against England as well (which was abandoned due to rain). The team management had preferred to stick with the successful top-order combination of Samson and Abhishek Sharma that helped India win the 2026 T20 World Cup.