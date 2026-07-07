'Satluj' boosted ZEE5 download abroad by 374%: Report
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's long-awaited film Satluj, which was released on ZEE5 on July 3, has reportedly driven a massive increase in the streaming platform's international app downloads. The movie, based on the life of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from ZEE5 in India just two days after its release due to "current developments." Despite this, it continues to be viewed by audiences abroad.
Overseas impact
These are not official figures
The film's release has sparked immense interest among viewers and ignited a social media frenzy. A source told NDTV, "Although there was a clear increase in interest and traffic on ZEE5 after the release of Satluj, precise official figures showing how much app downloads increased are not publicly available." "However, I can say that, excluding India, monthly downloads of the app in overseas markets increased by approximately 374%."
Film's journey
CBFC demanded 127 cuts in 'Satluj'
The journey of Satluj has been fraught with challenges. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had initially demanded 127 cuts to the film, including changing the protagonist's name and deleting references to the Punjab Police. Director Honey Trehan and his team refused these changes, arguing they would alter the film's core story. In 2023, it was also removed from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) at the last minute.
Content review
Why was 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5?
The film's removal from ZEE5 in India has raised questions, with the platform yet to provide a satisfactory explanation. Sources told NDTV that certain portions of Satluj could be "misused by anti-India forces." Further, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has formed a high-level interdepartmental committee to review the film's content. Screenwriter Niren Bhatt has expressed disappointment over the lack of transparency and the absence of official communication explaining the objections.