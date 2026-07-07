'Satluj' boosted ZEE5 download abroad by 374%: Report 

Film's journey

CBFC demanded 127 cuts in 'Satluj'

The journey of Satluj has been fraught with challenges. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had initially demanded 127 cuts to the film, including changing the protagonist's name and deleting references to the Punjab Police. Director Honey Trehan and his team refused these changes, arguing they would alter the film's core story. In 2023, it was also removed from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) at the last minute.