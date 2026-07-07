'Satluj' violated IT rules, reveals MIB official
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh's latest film, Satluj, was taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release last week. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has now revealed that the film was released without completing the mandatory certification process. An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."
IT rules violation
No specific provision mentioned in statement
The official further alleged that the release of Satluj violated the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. However, no specific provision was mentioned. The film's delayed release came after a long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had asked for multiple cuts and a title change before granting certification.
Streaming platform's response
Dosanjh reacted to 'Satluj' controversy
On July 5, ZEE5 confirmed the removal of Satluj from its India catalogue. The platform said in a statement, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice." Despite the controversy, Dosanjh expressed happiness that audiences had already seen the film. "But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to," he said.
Certification dispute
Film took 4 years to release
Satluj, earlier titled Punjab '95, was submitted to CBFC in 2022. The board had asked for 27 cuts and a title change. The makers had then moved court, leading to a revision committee demanding 120 cuts. After four years of legal battles, the film was finally released on ZEE5 this weekend as Satluj without any cuts.