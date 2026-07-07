'Satluj' violated IT rules, reveals MIB official

Streaming platform's response

Dosanjh reacted to 'Satluj' controversy

On July 5, ZEE5 confirmed the removal of Satluj from its India catalogue. The platform said in a statement, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice." Despite the controversy, Dosanjh expressed happiness that audiences had already seen the film. "But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to," he said.