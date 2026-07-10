'The Odyssey' releases on July 17

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets censor nod without cuts

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:04 pm Jul 10, 202606:04 pm

What's the story

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, The Odyssey, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. A week ahead of its release on July 17, the CBFC has not asked for any modifications to dialogues or scenes, as per Bollywood Hungama. This means that Indian audiences will get to watch the same version as international viewers, unless the studio in India decides to censor it themselves.