Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets censor nod without cuts
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, The Odyssey, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts. A week ahead of its release on July 17, the CBFC has not asked for any modifications to dialogues or scenes, as per Bollywood Hungama. This means that Indian audiences will get to watch the same version as international viewers, unless the studio in India decides to censor it themselves.
Certification details
Film's runtime is over 2.5 hours
Although it was cleared without any cuts, The Odyssey received an A certificate, restricting its theatrical release to audiences aged 18 and above. The film's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 172.33 minutes (2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds). The filmmakers reportedly secured the censor certificate on Thursday, July 9.
Cast details
About 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page. Meanwhile, Nolan, Holland, and Damon are currently in Mumbai, India, for the premiere of the film on Friday and Saturday. It is set to release in theaters in India on July 17.