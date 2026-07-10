Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tom Holland, along with director Christopher Nolan and actor Matt Damon, are in Mumbai for the promotional events of their upcoming film The Odyssey. Holland and Nolan were spotted at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Friday. Videos of Holland waving to fans and photographers have gone viral on social media.
Global tour
About 'The Odyssey' premiere in Mumbai
The Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey is part of a global promotional tour that also includes London, Paris, and New York. The film's premiere is being held at PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, on Friday and Saturday. The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's classic epic, written and directed by Academy Award-winning director Nolan. The film tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy.
Release date
Release date and other details
The Odyssey is set to hit theaters on July 17. The ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson. The film has already generated a lot of buzz worldwide since its announcement in December 2024, especially after the massive success of Nolan's last project, Oppenheimer.