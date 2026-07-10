Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey'

Global tour

About 'The Odyssey' premiere in Mumbai

The Mumbai premiere of The Odyssey is part of a global promotional tour that also includes London, Paris, and New York. The film's premiere is being held at PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, on Friday and Saturday. The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's classic epic, written and directed by Academy Award-winning director Nolan. The film tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy.