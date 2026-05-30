Reema Kagti says audience shares responsibility in nepotism debate
What's the story
Filmmaker Reema Kagti, known for movies like Talaash and Superboys of Malegaon, recently spoke about the ongoing debate on nepotism. While promoting her latest film, Shape of Momo, she highlighted the contradiction in people's outrage over nepotism and their tendency to watch films with well-known actors. She told Hindustan Times, "There is so much outrage over nepotism." "But at the same time...you will go and watch two known people's films over two unknown people's films...So you must question yourself, too."
Patronage
'Don't need your support...I need your patronage"
Kagti also addressed the difference between "support" and "patronage" in the context of filmmaking. She said, "When I made Superboys of Malegaon, a lot of people said, 'Why aren't people coming and supporting it?' But I don't need your support. I need your patronage." "There is a big difference between the two. Throughout history, art has always survived through patronage." "This is a wake-up call for the audience, journalists, and anybody who is creating something original."
Film details
On 'Shape of Momo's representation of North East India
Shape of Momo, a Nepali-language Sikkimese movie directed by Tribeny Rai, was released in theaters this week. The film is backed by Zoya Akhtar, Kagti, and Payal Kapadia. Kagti said, "Being from the North East, it's refreshing to know there is good stuff coming out of there." "It's an area that is misrepresented and underrepresented, and you rarely get to see accents, faces, features, and cultural habits that are so familiar to me but are unfamiliar in popular culture."