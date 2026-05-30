Reema Kagti talks about nepotism debate

Reema Kagti says audience shares responsibility in nepotism debate

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:19 am May 30, 202611:19 am

What's the story

Filmmaker Reema Kagti, known for movies like Talaash and Superboys of Malegaon, recently spoke about the ongoing debate on nepotism. While promoting her latest film, Shape of Momo, she highlighted the contradiction in people's outrage over nepotism and their tendency to watch films with well-known actors. She told Hindustan Times, "There is so much outrage over nepotism." "But at the same time...you will go and watch two known people's films over two unknown people's films...So you must question yourself, too."