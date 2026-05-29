Zac Efron to lead HBO series 'Angel Heart'

Hollywood actor Zac Efron is set to lead and executive produce an upcoming drama series adaptation of Angel Heart, reported Deadline. The project is a collaboration between HBO and A24, with Black Rabbit creator Zach Baylin also onboard as writer and executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) will direct multiple episodes of the series.

Plot details What is the original story? The Angel Heart series is based on William Hjortsberg's 1978 novel Fallen Angel and its sequel, Angel's Inferno. The story revolves around a struggling New York City paparazzi hired by an enigmatic man to locate a missing woman. As he delves deeper into her disappearance, he uncovers evidence suggesting that powerful elites and perhaps even supernatural forces are trying to conceal the truth. Tulleken will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

Adaptation history 'Angel Heart' was previously adapted into a film in 1987 This upcoming series is the second adaptation of Hjortsberg's novel, following Alan Parker's 1987 cult classic Angel Heart. The original film starred Mickey Rourke, Lisa Bonet, and Robert De Niro and followed a private investigator hired to solve the mysterious disappearance of a singer named Johnny Favorite. Despite mixed reviews and controversy over its graphic content at the time of release, the film has since gained a cult following for its unique style and tone.

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