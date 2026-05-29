Tom Holland to retire from Spider-Man after 'Brand New Day'?

Tom Holland , who has been playing the iconic role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2016, recently hinted at a possible retirement from the role. In an interview with Empire Magazine, he said that he would be "content swinging off into the sunset" after his fourth solo film as Spider-Man, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Franchise transition 'Love to be part of setting up the next chapter' Holland also shared his thoughts on what the future of the Spider-Man franchise could look like. He said, "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter." He added that he would be happy if he could do for the next actor what Robert Downey Jr. did for him.

Career highlights Holland's journey as Spider-Man so far Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. He has since starred in three solo Spider-Man films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He is the first actor to headline four solo Spider-Man films. Speculation is rife that Brand New Day could be Holland's last time playing Spider-Man, with a new version of the character possibly making an appearance in the MCU.

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