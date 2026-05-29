Here's how RCB have fared in IPL finals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made it to the 2026 Indian Premier League final after a stunning 92-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 The final will be played on May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, where RCB will defend the title they won last year. The Bengaluru-based team entered the season as defending champions after finally ending their long wait for an IPL trophy by defeating Punjab Kings in last year's final. Here we look at how RCB have fared in IPL finals over the years.

Final heartbreaks Heartbreak vs Deccan Chargers, 2009 RCB made their first IPL final appearance in 2009 under difficult circumstances. They restricted the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to just 143/6 while bowling first in Johannesburg. Skipper Anil Kumble led the show with figures worth 4/16. In response, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short (137/9). Roelof van der Merwe (32) and Ross Taylor (27) made decent efforts with the bat.

#2 Humiliation vs CSK, 2011 Two years later, they made it to the final again but were handed a heavy 58-run defeat by Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. CSK's openers, Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95), added 159 runs together as the team compiled a stiff total of 205/5. RCB, in reply, could only manage 147/8 as Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a crucial 3/16 from his four overs.

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#3 The devastating loss vs SRH in 2016 RCB's most painful loss came in 2016 when they were the favorites to win the title after a stellar season. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad's stellar show in the final resulted in yet another heart-break for the Challengers. David Warner's 68 and Ben Cutting's famous 15-ball 39* bolstered SRH's total to 208/7 while batting first in Chennai. In reply, RCB openers Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) added 114 runs. The Hyderabad bowlers, however, made a stunning comeback and restricted RCB to 200/7. RCB's campaign that year was headlined by Kohli's 973-run season. No other batter has managed 900 runs in an IPL season.

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#4 Triumph versus PBKS, 2025 After the 2016 final defeat, RCB had to wait another nine years before returning to the final stage. In IPL 2025, RCB finally broke the long-standing curse and lifted their maiden IPL trophy with a dominant performance against Punjab Kings in the final. This triumph came in Rajat Patidar's maiden season as the RCB skipper. RCB finished on 190/9 while batting first, thanks to a 43 from Kohli and 20-plus scores from four other batters. They then restricted PBKS's destructive line-up to 184/7.