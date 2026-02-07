Austin Butler to play Lance Armstrong in upcoming biopic
What's the story
Austin Butler, the Oscar-nominated actor from Elvis, will portray disgraced cycling legend Lance Armstrong in an upcoming film directed by Edward Berger, reported Deadline. The project is being produced by Scott Stuber, a former Netflix film chief now with United Artists. The film has reportedly sparked a bidding war among major studios and streaming platforms.
Production details
Film expected to capture Armstrong's life in-depth
Armstrong's life was previously the subject of the 2015 movie The Program, starring Ben Foster. Documentaries such as The Armstrong Lie and The World According to Lance have also captured his journey. Now, Stuber has reportedly secured the cyclist's life rights for this new project. This will allow a more comprehensive and accurate portrayal of Armstrong's life and career. Zach Baylin, known for his work on King Richard, will write the screenplay for this biopic.
Future endeavors
Know more about Butler and Berger
Butler was recently seen in Caught Stealing and will next be seen in the crime drama Enemies. Meanwhile, Berger is known for directing movies such as All Quiet on the Western Front and Ballad of a Small Player. He will soon direct an adaptation of Tim Winton's novel The Riders with Brad Pitt.