Austin Butler to play Lance Armstrong in upcoming biopic

Production details

Film expected to capture Armstrong's life in-depth

Armstrong's life was previously the subject of the 2015 movie The Program, starring Ben Foster. Documentaries such as The Armstrong Lie and The World According to Lance have also captured his journey. Now, Stuber has reportedly secured the cyclist's life rights for this new project. This will allow a more comprehensive and accurate portrayal of Armstrong's life and career. Zach Baylin, known for his work on King Richard, will write the screenplay for this biopic.