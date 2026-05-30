China building massive military complex near nuclear silos: Report

Satellite images have revealed that China is constructing a massive military complex in a remote desert, Reuters reported. The complex, located near nuclear silos housing the country's longest-range missiles, includes launch pads, bunkers, and communications nodes. This infrastructure is believed to be aimed at ensuring China's second-strike capability in case of a strike by the United States . The construction covers thousands of square kilometers and signals an upgrade in Beijing 's nuclear deterrent strategy amid rising tensions with Washington over Taiwan.

Nuclear expansion Significant expansion of China's land-based nuclear forces China's nuclear arsenal can already reach any US city. The new infrastructure, which includes over 80 launch pads for mobile missile launchers and air-defense batteries, represents a significant expansion of China's land-based nuclear forces. This development comes as China continues to modernize its military under President Xi Jinping's leadership, despite criticisms of Beijing's lack of transparency regarding its evolving nuclear capabilities.

Policy concerns China's 'no 1st use' policy and potential risks China's nuclear doctrine is based on a "no first use" policy, meaning it wouldn't initiate a nuclear exchange. However, the report cited Western diplomats and analysts speculating that China could resort to nuclear coercion over Taiwan. Satellite images show octagon-shaped installations with personnel housing, military vehicles, armored bunkers, weapons-storage areas, airfields, and railheads linking them to Hami silos. Recent military activity around these facilities indicates their potential role in supporting China's nuclear program and other military purposes.

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Capability details US concerns over China's expanding nuclear capabilities US officials were quoted as saying that China is expanding its nuclear capabilities faster than any other nation. The latest Pentagon report estimates China could have 1,000 warheads by 2030. China has also been strengthening its early-warning system with Huoyan-1 satellites that can detect incoming missiles within 90 seconds of launch. This gives enough time for China to retaliate before being hit.

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