'Hai Jawani...' row: Will Vashu Bhagnani-Tips settle out of court?
What's the story
The ongoing legal tussle between the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Vashu Bhagnani may soon see an out-of-court settlement, reported Mid-Day. The dispute began after Bhagnani alleged that the film used two songs from his production venture, Biwi No. 1 (1999), without due permission. He further escalated the matter by filing a ₹400 crore lawsuit on Thursday against director David Dhawan and producer Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries.
Mediation efforts
'The hope is that a settlement can be reached before...'
A source told the outlet, "Nobody wants a decades-long professional relationship to end in this bitter manner." "There are talents who are close to both David and Vashu, and are now trying to broker peace." They added, "The hope is that a settlement can be reached before the matter comes up in court."
Legal proceedings
A recap of the case
Bhagnani has claimed that two songs from his film, Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, were used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without his consent. On the other hand, Dhawan and Taurani have denied any wrongdoing. They argued that their film is an original work and does not infringe upon Bhagnani's intellectual property rights. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, will release on June 5.