'Hai Jawani...' row: Vashu Bhagnani sues Tips, David for ₹400cr

Puja Entertainment, led by Vashu Bhagnani , has filed a ₹400cr lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani , Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan . The suit alleges that the defendants used two iconic songs from Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without proper rights. The legal action was taken on Thursday at the Bombay High Court through VK Dubey Associates.

Legal action The lawsuit seeks to halt the film's release The lawsuit seeks immediate and comprehensive injunctive relief to prevent the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming, and further commercial exploitation of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The promotional material, featuring the disputed songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, is also included in this demand. Advocate Dubey told ANI that Puja Entertainment had previously canceled Tips's audio rights for these songs, meaning they can't be used in the new film.

Legal proceedings Puja Entertainment also demanded a title change Advocate Dubey said, "Earlier...the agreements with Tips covered only audio rights. In 2018, Tips emailed us requesting visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle." "If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips." The upcoming film's title was taken from the song Ishq Sona Hai, prompting Puja Entertainment to demand a title change.

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