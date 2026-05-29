'Hai Jawani...' row: Vashu Bhagnani sues Tips, David for ₹400cr
What's the story
Puja Entertainment, led by Vashu Bhagnani, has filed a ₹400cr lawsuit against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan. The suit alleges that the defendants used two iconic songs from Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without proper rights. The legal action was taken on Thursday at the Bombay High Court through VK Dubey Associates.
Legal action
The lawsuit seeks to halt the film's release
The lawsuit seeks immediate and comprehensive injunctive relief to prevent the release, distribution, exhibition, streaming, and further commercial exploitation of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The promotional material, featuring the disputed songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, is also included in this demand. Advocate Dubey told ANI that Puja Entertainment had previously canceled Tips's audio rights for these songs, meaning they can't be used in the new film.
Legal proceedings
Puja Entertainment also demanded a title change
Advocate Dubey said, "Earlier...the agreements with Tips covered only audio rights. In 2018, Tips emailed us requesting visual rights. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did not settle." "If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips." The upcoming film's title was taken from the song Ishq Sona Hai, prompting Puja Entertainment to demand a title change.
Counterstatement
Ramesh Taurani has denied the allegations
The production house has also demanded an additional ₹100cr as damages if Tips and Dhawan don't comply with the said demands and continue to exploit the disputed content. Meanwhile, Taurani has denied the allegations and claimed that his company owns the music and audio rights for the songs in question. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by Dhawan and stars Varun, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. It will hit theaters on June 5.