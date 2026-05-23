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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hai Jawani...' dispute 'sorted': Ramesh Taurani on Vashu Bhagnani's claims
'Hai Jawani...' dispute 'sorted': Ramesh Taurani on Vashu Bhagnani's claims
'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' trailer launched

'Hai Jawani...' dispute 'sorted': Ramesh Taurani on Vashu Bhagnani's claims

By Isha Sharma
May 23, 2026
05:19 pm
What's the story

Producer Ramesh Taurani has assured that the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is being resolved and will not impact its promotion or release. The dispute involves veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani's allegations of unauthorized use of songs from his production, Biwi No. 1. At the trailer launch event for the comedy, Taurani addressed questions about this legal notice.

Statement

'There is no problem...': Taurani

Taurani said, "There is no problem. Whatever issues we had have been sorted." He added, "Whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. We are handling it." Meanwhile, Bhagnani has maintained that the issue is about ethics, not money. He expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan's involvement in allegedly recreating songs from Biwi No. 1 for Hai Jawani..., which stars Varun Dhawan.

Emotional plea

Bhagnani appealed to Dhawan

Bhagnani emotionally appealed to Dhawan, saying, "At least he should have come to me and told me, since my son is in the film. How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There should be ethics in the industry." He also spoke about his long relationship with Dhawan, stating, "David is like my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him."

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Producer's stance

Bhagnani open to discussions amid legal battle

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Bhagnani said he isn't against the film's release and is open to discussion. "Remove my visuals, make a deal with me, or get permission, that's all I am asking," he said. "My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics," he explained.

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Film promotion

'Hai Jawani...' to release on June 5

Despite the ongoing controversy, the trailer for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Saturday. The film, starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde alongside Varun, is a chaotic love story filled with comic misunderstandings and relationship drama. It will be released worldwide on June 5.

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