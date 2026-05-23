'Hai Jawani...' dispute 'sorted': Ramesh Taurani on Vashu Bhagnani's claims

Producer Ramesh Taurani has assured that the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is being resolved and will not impact its promotion or release. The dispute involves veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani 's allegations of unauthorized use of songs from his production, Biwi No. 1. At the trailer launch event for the comedy, Taurani addressed questions about this legal notice.

Statement 'There is no problem...': Taurani Taurani said, "There is no problem. Whatever issues we had have been sorted." He added, "Whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. We are handling it." Meanwhile, Bhagnani has maintained that the issue is about ethics, not money. He expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan's involvement in allegedly recreating songs from Biwi No. 1 for Hai Jawani..., which stars Varun Dhawan.

Emotional plea Bhagnani appealed to Dhawan Bhagnani emotionally appealed to Dhawan, saying, "At least he should have come to me and told me, since my son is in the film. How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There should be ethics in the industry." He also spoke about his long relationship with Dhawan, stating, "David is like my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him."

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Producer's stance Bhagnani open to discussions amid legal battle Despite the ongoing legal battle, Bhagnani said he isn't against the film's release and is open to discussion. "Remove my visuals, make a deal with me, or get permission, that's all I am asking," he said. "My fight is not for me. My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics," he explained.

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