Vashu Bhagnani slams David, Varun over 'Coolie No. 1' losses

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has revealed that actor Varun Dhawan hasn't contacted him in two years, even after their film Coolie No. 1 suffered a massive loss of ₹27 crore. The revelation was made during a virtual press conference where Bhagnani also spoke about his ongoing legal battle with David Dhawan and music label Tips Industries. The lawsuit is over the alleged unauthorized use of intellectual property from Biwi No. 1 in Dhawan's next film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai .

Disappointment expressed 'I lost a lot of money being with him' Bhagnani said, "Very honestly, after this case, there is some bitterness in all relationships. But Varun hasn't called me in 2 years anyway." "We made Coolie No. 1 in 2020, suffered a loss of ₹27 crore, but he never even bothered to ask how I was doing." "I lost a lot of money being with him." "I paid David ji big money to make that film; almost ₹70 crore, which was not even his worth."

Emotional turmoil 'My heart is broken': Bhagnani Bhagnani added, "My heart is broken. I am not afraid of anyone in this world, not even my father." "I am proud that I have never done wrong to anyone. But I am broken because after doing so much, they are making me out to be the thief, the fool." "Varun Dhawan is saying these things. David Ji is saying these things. Ramesh Ji too. There is no need for this."

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