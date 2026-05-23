'Hai Jawani...' trailer: Chaos unfolds in Varun, Mrunal, Pooja's lives
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been released, promising a blend of comedy, romance, and family entertainment. The film marks the fourth collaboration between director David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The ensemble cast includes Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar.
Director's vision
Dhawan shares thoughts on film
The trailer follows Varun's character as he accidentally ends up in a relationship with Thakur and Hegde after they both get pregnant. Paul plays his friend, who helps him solve the mess, while Roy pretends to be his mother to fool Shergill's character. Speaking about the film, Dhawan said, "This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me biggest joy." "The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humor, confusion, music, and heart."
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
Duniya mein 3 tarha ke mill hote hai— Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) May 23, 2026
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5th June ko Theatre Mein Aake Mill#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai trailer out now
🔗: https://t.co/aRnbyBtgtC
Musical highlights
Music already creating buzz ahead of release
The film's music is already creating a buzz, with songs like WOW, Tera Ho Jaun, and Vyah Karwado Ji becoming chartbusters. The trailer also teased the revamped version of the iconic Ishq Sona Hai track from Biwi No.1 (1999). The project is backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films. It will be released in cinemas on June 5.