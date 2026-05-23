'Hai Jawani...' trailer: Chaos unfolds in Varun, Mrunal, Pooja's lives

Director's vision

Dhawan shares thoughts on film

The trailer follows Varun's character as he accidentally ends up in a relationship with Thakur and Hegde after they both get pregnant. Paul plays his friend, who helps him solve the mess, while Roy pretends to be his mother to fool Shergill's character. Speaking about the film, Dhawan said, "This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me biggest joy." "The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer, humor, confusion, music, and heart."