'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Makers deny resemblance to other films
What's the story
Tips Music Limited, the producer of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has released a statement denying any resemblance to other films. The statement was issued in response to recent discussions about the originality of their project. "Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film," it read.
Statement
'We have poured our hearts into making this film...'
The statement further emphasized their dedication to the project. "We have poured our hearts into making this film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience." The notice was shared on Saturday morning, amid an ongoing legal dispute with Pooja Entertainment over music and intellectual property rights. The film was earlier rumored to be a modern adaptation of Biwi No. 1, also directed by Dhawan and backed by Pooja Entertainment.
Legal proceedings
Legal tussle over music rights
The public notice comes days after Pooja Entertainment filed a suit against Tips in a Bihar court. They alleged that their movies, tracks, and other copyrighted content were being used without proper permission by Tips. In response, Tips asserted its ownership of the music rights in question, backed by "valid agreements between the parties." They described the claims made by Pooja Entertainment as "malicious and misconceived."