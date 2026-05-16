Tips Music has issued a statement

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': Makers deny resemblance to other films

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:34 pm May 16, 202612:34 pm

What's the story

Tips Music Limited, the producer of the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has released a statement denying any resemblance to other films. The statement was issued in response to recent discussions about the originality of their project. "Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film," it read.