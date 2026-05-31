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SoftBank to spend $87B on data centers in France
The investment will be used to develop up to 5GW of additional data center capacity

SoftBank to spend $87B on data centers in France

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 31, 2026
11:01 am
What's the story

SoftBank Group has announced its plan to invest as much as €75 billion (nearly $87 billion) in expanding data center capacity in France. The investment will be used to develop and operate up to 5GW of additional data center capacity. The first phase of the project includes building facilities in Loon-Plage, Bosquel, and Bouchain, providing 3.1GW of capacity by 2031.

Strategic move

Investment amid US data center pushback

SoftBank's investment in French data centers will be its biggest AI infrastructure project in Europe. The company's decision comes at a time when there is increasing opposition to data center construction in the US over environmental concerns and their impact on the electrical grid and utility prices. Despite this, SoftBank had previously announced plans for a data center in Ohio, powered by a new 9.2GW natural gas plant.

Official endorsement

France government backs SoftBank's investment

The French government has welcomed SoftBank's announcement. Economic Minister Roland Lescure calling it a "testament to President Emmanuel Macron's ambition to position France as a leading destination all along the AI value chain." This endorsement highlights the strategic importance of SoftBank's investment in bolstering France's position in the global AI landscape.

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