Here's how GT have fared in IPL finals 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have reached the IPL 2026 final, their third in the tournament's history. They will face ﻿Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. The Titans had a stellar league stage, finishing second on the IPL 2026 points table. Though they suffered a major setback in Qualifier 1 against RCB, GT advanced to the final with a win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Here we look at GT's records in IPL finals.

2022 Triumph in debut season Since their inception in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have played two IPL finals. In their debut season, they won the title under Hardik Pandya's captaincy by defeating RR in the ultimate encounter in Ahmedabad. Opting to bat first in the final, RR were restricted to 130/9 as GT skipper Pandya claimed figures worth 3/17. In response, GT were reeling at 23/2 before they kept calm and got the job done (133/3) in 18.1 overs. Shubman Gill's 45* powered the run chase.

2023 Heartbreak in IPL 2023 Pandya's GT looked set to defend their title in 2023, but they narrowly missed out this time around. The Titans lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a rain-affected final that stretched over two days. Sai Sudharsan's 96 powered GT to 214/4 while batting first in Ahmedabad. Owing to the rain interruption, CSK had to chase down 171 in 15 overs. Devon Conway's 47 powered CSK up front, while Ravindra Jadeja propelled CSK to victory with a boundary when four runs were required of the final ball.

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